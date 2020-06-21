Handshake One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.59 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,310.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.02457965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.82 or 0.02489795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00462166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00693667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00544738 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 279,383,593 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

