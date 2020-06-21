Harmony Hits Market Cap of $30.54 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $30.54 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.35 or 0.05503365 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031854 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.