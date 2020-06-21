Hashgard Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.22 million and $24,409.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.20 or 0.05537716 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031885 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Buying and Selling Hashgard

