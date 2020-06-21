HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 159,540 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

