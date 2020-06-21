Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 25.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $286,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,255 shares of company stock worth $3,117,934 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1,280.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 199,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 192.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 503.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,194 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

HCAT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 916,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

