HEAT Price Tops $0.0145 on Exchanges (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. HEAT has a market capitalization of $659,580.62 and approximately $9,666.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HEAT has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01853637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00171743 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

HEAT Coin Profile

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,460,831 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

