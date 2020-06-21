HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.95. 10,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,608. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. HENKEL AG & CO/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

