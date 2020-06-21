Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of analysts have commented on HIMX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,959. The stock has a market cap of $594.03 million, a P/E ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.49 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 2,341.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Himax Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.