Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Danske lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 413,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 30.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 71,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

