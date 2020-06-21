Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE HMC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. 856,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,949. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,317.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CLSA downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

