Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Up 5.9% in June

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 718,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Horizon Global from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,683. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.79.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Global will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

