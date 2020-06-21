Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce sales of $302.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.20 million and the lowest is $289.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics posted sales of $320.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $133,819.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,011.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,101 shares of company stock valued at $17,073,150 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,499,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,903. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Horizon Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

