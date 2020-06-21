Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $847,855.39 and approximately $48,466.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.51 or 0.01853043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00171920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00111102 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.