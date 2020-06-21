ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $640,204.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $461,805.31 and approximately $640,204.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 114.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,826,132 coins and its circulating supply is 9,276,632 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

