Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

IMVT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,275. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $2,794,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 1,917.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 338,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $3,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

