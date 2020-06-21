Ink Reaches Market Cap of $495,093.45 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Ink has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $495,093.45 and $78,288.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.01853809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111285 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

