Insight Chain Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Insight Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $10.39 and $50.98. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $158.31 million and approximately $248.00 worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insight Chain

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

