Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 604,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,057. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516 over the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,718,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,588,000 after purchasing an additional 183,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 333,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

