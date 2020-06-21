Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Receives $28.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. 11,672,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

