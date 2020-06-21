IOST (IOST) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. IOST has a market capitalization of $91.95 million and approximately $52.72 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitMart, Bithumb and IDAX. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.85 or 0.05527500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004445 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,912,751,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,984,310,438 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb, Bitrue, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Huobi, BitMart, DigiFinex, ABCC, DDEX, BitMax, OKEx, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDAX, Livecoin, Koinex, GOPAX, Coineal, OTCBTC, Bitkub, WazirX, Upbit, Kucoin, Hotbit, Binance, BigONE, Ethfinex, CoinZest and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

