Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Receives $31.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Iron Mountain by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 499,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,957,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,347. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

