ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITVPY shares. ValuEngine cut ITV PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ITV PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

