J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Up 15.0% in June

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 938,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of JBHT traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,369. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.94.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $105,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.