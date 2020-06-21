JET8 (J8T) Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,770.68

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, JET8 has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $243,770.68 and approximately $496.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01853637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00171743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00111900 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

