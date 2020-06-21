Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) Receives $38.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinaxis from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

LGHEF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. 467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $35.22.

Kinaxis Inc. provides supply chain planning and analytics software solutions. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform that enables customers to plan across their supply chain operations.

