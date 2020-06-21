Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE KFY traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $28.30. 810,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,454.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 229.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

