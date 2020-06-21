Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Short Interest Up 15.5% in June

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 926,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kraton by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kraton by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kraton by 632.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

KRA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.97. 587,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,675. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.11.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kraton will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.