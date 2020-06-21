Kryll (KRL) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $63,513.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.97 or 0.05509352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031849 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013175 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,443 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

