Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 27,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. Lafargeholcim has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.20.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

