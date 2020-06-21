LHT 1-Day Volume Tops $89.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. LHT has a market capitalization of $884,130.74 and approximately $89.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003614 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000429 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

