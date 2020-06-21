LikeCoin Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $13,771.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.85 or 0.05527500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004445 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,461,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,639,774 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

