LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given $8.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiqTech International an industry rank of 96 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ LIQT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. 32,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.00 and a beta of 1.11. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. LiqTech International had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

