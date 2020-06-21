Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Announces Earnings Results

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 2,808.59%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 million. Livexlive Media updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

