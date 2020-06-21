Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0222

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Lobstex has a market cap of $434,876.67 and approximately $187,972.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00462463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024803 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010012 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003368 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,610,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,610,568 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

