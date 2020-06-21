Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports’ rating score has improved by 5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $232.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.52) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Madison Square Garden Sports an industry rank of 170 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

NASDAQ:MSGS traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 267,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,470. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $148.49 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.