Maincoin Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and Livecoin. Maincoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

