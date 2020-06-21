MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 700,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,562. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

