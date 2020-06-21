Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 554,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Manitowoc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Manitowoc by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Manitowoc by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW remained flat at $$11.19 on Friday. 378,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $386.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.