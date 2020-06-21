ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 832,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

MAN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. 818,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,783. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.00. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

