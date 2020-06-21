Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $209.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.03. 878,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,365. Masimo has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,033 shares of company stock valued at $69,004,749 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Masimo by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Masimo by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

