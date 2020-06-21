Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush lowered shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Masonite International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.36.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.95. 225,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,237. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

