Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $288,383.82 and $2,634.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.74 or 0.02461116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066584 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

