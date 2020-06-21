Max Property Group (MPG) Hits Market Cap of $301,161.16

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $301,161.16 and $2,109.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000287 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003614 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.