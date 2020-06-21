Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Update

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mdu Resources Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, CEO David C. Barney bought 1,500 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Goodin bought 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,506,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 839.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,123,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after buying an additional 1,897,348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after buying an additional 920,412 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 873,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

