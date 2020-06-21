Melon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Melon has traded up 86.5% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and $1.20 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be bought for about $12.19 or 0.00130639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.85 or 0.05527500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

