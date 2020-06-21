Mercury (MER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,371.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $651,270.04 and $1,371.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.01853809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111285 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

