Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 255.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

