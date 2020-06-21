Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.19 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Metadium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bytex, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $237,691.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01853637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00171743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00111900 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

