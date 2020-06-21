Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $517,034.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.02468593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00066746 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,412,623 coins and its circulating supply is 78,412,518 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

