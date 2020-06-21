Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

NYSE:MEI traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $31.52. 406,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

